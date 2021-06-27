Three Days with the Threat of Locally Heavy Rain; High of 79 Monday — Your 9-Day Forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: The skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered area showers and t-showers. The atmosphere is very unstable, so some individual storms may become strong, even severe, and produce locally heavy rainfall and hail. Gusty winds accompany these area storms. Otherwise, the NE winds will range from 10-25 mph, and the low will be 66.

FORECAST: A surge of tropical moisture from Hurricane Enrique on the west coast of Mexico will bring the threat of locally heavy rainfall three days in a row as the moisture core of that storm drifts over Mexico to the Borderland. Monday will be mostly cloudy and feel very, very humid. Expect periodic, scattered showers and t-showers with the potential for locally heavy rainfall out of some individual storms. Monday’s high: 79. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers and a high of 84. We’ll have the threat of locally heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 90 with a much better chance for stronger t-showers due to the additional heating. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 97, the hottest day of the week. The t-storms return on Friday with a high of 96. On the Fourth of July weekend, expect partly cloudy skies, a humid feel, late day t-showers, and highs in the low to mid 90s.