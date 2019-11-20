Thousands without power in Las Cruces as strong storms move through the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 5,500 El Paso Electric Customers in Las Cruces are without power this morning as strong storms move through the Borderland.

The first power outages were reported just after 5 a.m. in Las Cruces, where El Paso Electric’s outage map shows an estimated 5,890 customers without power from Lohman Avenue to just north of Highway 70.

Northeast El Paso experienced a similar power outage around 5:15 a.m. that knocked out power to more than 2,000 customers. EPE was able to restore power to those customers within minutes.

Expect possible power outages throughout the morning as strong storms move North East through the Borderland. Follow KTSM’s Jessica Nevarez on Twitter for the latest.