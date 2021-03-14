The Winds Give Us a 24-Hour Break Monday; Three Gusty, Dusty Days in Your 9-Day Forecast

I snapped this picture standing on the roof of our old KTSM studios on Oregon Street downtown. Yes, I had to hang on in the strong wind!

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear with a few clouds. The west winds will range from 15-45 mph. Overnight, the winds will lighten slightly. The low will be 39. Don't forget to turn clocks FORWARD one hour when you go to bed tonight!