SUNDAY NIGHT: A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 8 PM. Slowly through the night, the strong winds, which will gust to near 60 mph, will die down. The skies will be mostly clear, and the low will be 41.
FORECAST: Monday will be partly cloudy with much lighter winds and a high of 71. The SW winds will range from 10-30 mph with no blowing dust. On Tuesday, another significant low pressure system passes through the Borderland causing strong, gusty winds to near 55 mph with areas of blowing dust. Tuesday’s high will be 63 but will feel much cooler. Wednesday is Saint Patrick’s Day and will be a lovely weather day. Enjoy sunshine, light winds, and a high of 67. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 73. Friday will be sunny and 78 with warm breezes. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 80. Sunday will start out partly cloudy with light winds but end with gusty winds, dust, cloudy skies, and even a few drops of rain. Sunday’s high: 79. Monday will be sunny, moderately windy, and 69.
The Winds Give Us a 24-Hour Break Monday; Three Gusty, Dusty Days in Your 9-Day Forecast
