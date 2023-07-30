My friends… IT’S OVER! With an official high temperature of 97 today, we finally broke our streak of consecutive triple-digit days. This year’s new record will be very, very hard to beat in the future, and I hope we never come close again. We were at or above 100 from June 16 to July 29. I’ve listed all the high temperatures for each day by date below for your reference.
TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy, and the SE winds will range from 5-20 mph. Expect occasional gusts on the west slopes. The low will drop to 77,
FORECAST: Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 99. The SE winds will range from 5-20 mph. By Monday evening, expect scattered evening t-storms. Individual storms could bring some brief, heavy rain. On Tuesday, the zone of high-pressure starts to grow again, taking temperatures back up. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and a high of 101. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 105 with a few isolated or pinpoint showers with the afternoon heat. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 105. We enter another stretch of extreme heat days Friday and Saturday. Friday will be sunny and 107. Saturday will be sunny and 109. A “cool” front sweeps in on Sunday dropping us back to 99.
Here are the high temperatures by date for our 44 consecutive days of triple-digit heat:
06-16 101
06-17 101
06-18 102
06-19 103
06-20 102
06-21 105
06-22 107
06-23 107
06-24 107
06-25 108
06-26 110
06-27 109
06-28 107
06-29 104
06-30 101
07-01 104
07-02 103
07-03 102
07-04 103
07-05 107
07-06 106
07-07 109
07-08 108
07-09 107
07-10 107
07-11 105
07-12 104
07-13 105
07-14 107
07-15 103
07-16 105
07-17 109
07-18 109
07-19 111
07-20 109
07-21 107
07-22 101
07-23 100
07-24 104
07-25 105
07-26 108
07-27 106
07-28 105
07-29 102