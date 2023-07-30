My friends… IT’S OVER! With an official high temperature of 97 today, we finally broke our streak of consecutive triple-digit days. This year’s new record will be very, very hard to beat in the future, and I hope we never come close again. We were at or above 100 from June 16 to July 29. I’ve listed all the high temperatures for each day by date below for your reference.

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy, and the SE winds will range from 5-20 mph. Expect occasional gusts on the west slopes. The low will drop to 77,

FORECAST: Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 99. The SE winds will range from 5-20 mph. By Monday evening, expect scattered evening t-storms. Individual storms could bring some brief, heavy rain. On Tuesday, the zone of high-pressure starts to grow again, taking temperatures back up. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and a high of 101. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 105 with a few isolated or pinpoint showers with the afternoon heat. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 105. We enter another stretch of extreme heat days Friday and Saturday. Friday will be sunny and 107. Saturday will be sunny and 109. A “cool” front sweeps in on Sunday dropping us back to 99.

Here are the high temperatures by date for our 44 consecutive days of triple-digit heat:

06-16 101

06-17 101

06-18 102

06-19 103

06-20 102

06-21 105

06-22 107

06-23 107

06-24 107

06-25 108

06-26 110

06-27 109

06-28 107

06-29 104

06-30 101

07-01 104

07-02 103

07-03 102

07-04 103

07-05 107

07-06 106

07-07 109

07-08 108

07-09 107

07-10 107

07-11 105

07-12 104

07-13 105

07-14 107

07-15 103

07-16 105

07-17 109

07-18 109

07-19 111

07-20 109

07-21 107

07-22 101

07-23 100

07-24 104

07-25 105

07-26 108

07-27 106

07-28 105

07-29 102