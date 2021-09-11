The June-Like Heat Continues; Monsoon Storms Return Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

It’s almost time for corn mazes and pumpkins, but nobody told Mother Nature. We’re going to stay above normal hot for a while. Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear tonight. Enjoy a light SE breeze at 5-10 mph. The low will be 67.

FORECAST: Sunday will be sunny with a breezy afternoon and a high of 94. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. Dew points will be in the 30s, so it will feel very dry. Monday will be sunny and 93. Winds will be very light and variable. High pressure spikes again on Tuesday for a high of 97. On Wednesday, the ridge breaks down and humidity flows back into the Borderland. This means widely scattered showers and t-showers by late Wednesday. Wednesday’s high: 94. Thursday will be 93 and partly cloudy with isolated late day storms. On Friday, we dry out again for the weekend ahead as highs go back up. Friday’s high: 95. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 95. Sunday will be sunny and 96. Monday will bring a few clouds with a high of 95.