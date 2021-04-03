The Easter Bunny is Excited about Sunday’s Forecast but Not Happy with Tuesday’s Blowing Dust — Your 9-Day Forecast

I saw the Easter Bunny handing out some candy today. He looked so energetic and happy. By tomorrow afternoon, he may need a nap after hiding all those eggs!!

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear overnight, and the winds will be occasionally gusty on the west side with a mild “cool” front that moves in. The east-SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 54.

FORECAST: Easter Sunday will be a nearly perfect day with sunshine, light winds, and slightly cooler highs. With a high of 84, we’ll still be way above normal for this time of year. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Monday, high pressure rapidly builds up over the Borderland raising the high to 91! The SW winds will be quite breezy by afternoon, gusting to near 20 mph, all under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be “one of those days” with gusty, strong winds and blowing dust. West winds will gust to near 45 mph. Tuesday’s high: 90. On Wednesday, a “cool” front blows in dropping the high to 82. The west-NW winds will gust to near 40 mph. Thursday will be sunny and 83 with light winds. Friday will be sunny and 85.