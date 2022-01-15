The Clouds Keep Us From Getting Too Cold Tonight; Warmer Sunday; Back to the 60s — Your 9-Day Forecast

Yesterday, the high was 71. Today, only 52. IF the skies were clear tonight, we would drop down to about 24. Thankfully, the partly cloudy skies will act as an insulating blanket to keep us at 30. Sunday will be warmer in the afternoon; so after church, consider stopping by this axe throwing shop on Monday (below). Yes, I passed this great little shopping center and took a picture. El Paso is full of all sorts of surprises and treasures. You never know when you’ll need to aim an axe just right. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy overnight, and that’s a good thing. Otherwise, we would be a lot colder if it were clear. The low tonight will be 30, and the winds will be light and variable at calm to 5 mph.

FORECAST: Sunday will start out chilly but turn mostly sunny with a few clouds and a high of 59. The west winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Monday, we get warmer with a high of 66. Warmer SW winds at 10-25 mph will help warm us up. The skies will be mostly sunny with a few clouds. Tuesday will be mostly sunny but windy in the afternoon. The SW winds will gust to near 35 mph, popping the high up to 67. On Wednesday, we will be slightly cooler at 61 with lighter winds. A mild “cool front” blows in on Thursday with a high of 59. It’s back up to 62 on Friday before a second cold front blows in on Saturday. Saturday’s high: 57. Sunday will be sunny and 61.