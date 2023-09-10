It’s the moment so many have been waiting for… the return of the football. Oh, KTSM is so excited to host the first Cowboys game tonight. Your news team has made its predictions for tonight’s winner, and it was unanimous. Everyone picked Dallas. I picked Dallas because Karla told me they were “America’s Team.” No, I don’t know the actual rules of football, nor have I ever watched one complete football game in my life, but I LOVE THE FOOTBALL!!

As for the heat, I have some very good news! Your cooler forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated area showers. The variable winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 72.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and slightly cooler with a high of 99. The west winds will range from 10-20 mph with moderate gusts on the east slopes of the mountain. Expect a chance of showers Monday evening. Tuesday will be significantly cooler as a cold front pushes in. With a high of 86, expect widely scattered showers and t-showers with NE winds. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with evening t-showers and a high of 90. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 94. Friday will be sunny and 95.