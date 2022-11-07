AUSTIN (KXAN) – If you’ve been waiting for autumn colors to reach the trees, now is the time.

Mid-November is peak time for fall foliage in Texas, and as the days get shorter and cooler, the Texas Parks and Wildlife said the leaves have finally begun to change and drop.

“I think anywhere you can get into nature is a good place to look for fall foliage,” Katie Raney with Texas State Parks said.

Raney said to look out for elm and sycamore trees since they were starting to change colors. She added that pecan and maple trees were being stubborn, but they would eventually turn as well.

“Any state park you go to, you’re going to see good fall color,” Raney said.

Texas State Parks said it was difficult to predict the exact date the trees would turn, and oftentimes it can be attributed to the weather.

How Texas drought may affect the trees

Raney said the state’s current drought would have an impact on the trees. High winds during the onset of fall foliage is bad news because it blows the leaves right off the trees.

Another Texas arborist said this year’s drought may have caused many trees to shed their leaves early.

This year has seen one of Texas’ more extreme recent droughts. A worsening drought is expected this winter as well. A third year of La Niña is expected — that means warmer and drier weather during the colder months.

If you aren’t seeing any action from Texas trees right now, Raney said to take a closer look— and not at just the trees.

Raney said grasses and wildflowers in Texas are also changing or blooming right now.

“Even if you go in your backyard or your local park to catch a glimpse, to me, that’s a win,” Raney said.

Find a state park near you.