It’s been a strange monsoon. First, we are way behind on our official rainfall. We have received 2.21 inches at the airport all year. A normal rain amount is over 4.30 inches! So anytime I get a Weather Watcher picture like the one below from Ruben Morales of rain and storms near Deming, it’s exciting and much needed. If you don’t get rain tonight, you’ll have another great chance on Monday evening. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers this evening. Some storms may produce brief, heavy rainfall. Late evening, the storms will taper off as skies turn partly cloudy and then clear by morning. The low will drop to 72, and the SE winds will range from 5-15 mph.

FORECAST: Monday will start out sunny but end up cloudy with widely scattered showers and t-showers. Some storms may produce brief, heavy rainfall. Monday’s high will be 96, and the SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 98 with a slight chance of a stray or isolated evening storm. On Wednesday, high pressure builds back quickly over the Borderland raising temperatures back to the triple-digits. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 100 with a slight chance of a stray storm. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 100 with a slight chance of a stray storm. Friday will be partly cloudy and 99 with widely scattered evening t-showers. On Saturday, high pressure reasserts itself raising the high to 100. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 99. Monday will be partly cloudy and 98. We’ll see a slight chance of storms on Tuesday with a high of 98.