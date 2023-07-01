Yes, for the Fourth of July, I threated myself to a brand new lawnmower. Yes, it has front wheel drive. Yes, I’m as happy as a clam. Now, we need some rain, and we’ll get that chance Sunday evening. Below is your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy early and mostly clear overnight. The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 73.

FORECAST: Sunday will start out sunny, but you’ll instantly feel additional moisture in the air. The afternoon clouds will build up, and we’ll see widely scattered showers and t-showers. Some strong may become strong and produce brief, heavy rainfall… even small hail. The SE winds will range from 10-20 mph, and the high will be 99. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with another round of late day t-showers and a high of 97. Then high pressure starts to rebuild over the Borderland. Tuesday Independence Day will be partly cloudy with a high of 100. We’ll have a chance of isolated area t-storms in the evening. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 105. Expect a slight chance of isolated area storms. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 105. We may see a few pinpoint showers. Friday will be partly cloudy and 107. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 108.