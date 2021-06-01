Your 9-Day Forecast: T-Showers through the week; drying out Sunday; triple-digit heat returns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Isn’t this t-storm beautiful? I snapped this after a refreshing shower went through.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers through the evening. The east winds will range from 5 mph to 15 mph with occasional gusts. The low will be 64.



FORECAST: Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers. Wednesday’s high: 91. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and yes, we’ll feel that additional humidity in the air. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and 91 with another round of late-day t-shower chances. Friday will be partly cloudy with late-day t-showers and a high of 90.

Saturday will be 95 with a slight chance of a few isolated t-storms but otherwise partly cloudy. Sunday will be mostly sunny, moderately windy, and 98. Monday will be mostly sunny, windy and 99. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 100. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 98 and widely scattered and potentially strong late-day t-showers.

