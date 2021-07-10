T-Showers Return with A Vengeance Sunday; A Dry Midweek — Your 9-Day Forecast

With a high of 101 today, it’s been an unseasonably hot and quiet day for mid July. Tonight, however, we have the slightest chance of a stray overnight storm to surprise us early in the morning.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear with a slight chance of an isolated t-storm rolling through the area overnight. The SE winds will range from 5-10 mph with occasional gusts. The low will be 76.

FORECAST: Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and t-showers. Some storms have the potential to become strong. The high will be 95, and the SE winds will range from 10-25 mph. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and t-showers. Monday’s high: 93. We dry out on a partly cloudy Tuesday with a high of 95. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 97. The t-storms return for the week’s end and weekend on Thursday with a high of 94.