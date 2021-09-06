T-Showers Return Tuesday to Water These Beautiful East Side Flowers; Near 100 by Saturday — Your 9-Day Forecast

I hope you’re enjoying your Labor Day. The weather could not be more beautiful. What a change from yesterday’s t-showers, heavy rain, and high of 84. That all changes again tomorrow with scattered late day t-showers.

All the rain activated an entire field of beautiful flowers, captured in this photo by Alfred Olivas. Alfred says these are Golden Crownbeard, or “wild desert daisies” in the far east side of El Paso adjacent to the Harmony Science Charter School building, right off Joe Battle. Magnificent!! They need more water, so here’s your forecast…

MONDAY NIGHT: Enjoy mainly clear skies with just a few clouds early in the evening. The SE winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will be 70.

FORECAST: Tuesday will start out sunny but turn partly cloudy with a return of the scattered late day t-showers. Some storms may produce brief, heavy rainfall. The NE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the high jumps up to 96. High pressure starts to build up for the week ahead as we dry out. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 94. Thursday: Sunny and 95. Friday: Sunny and 97. On Saturday, the high-pressure zone reaches its maximum. Add in hot southwesterly winds, and the high will pop up near 100! Sunday will be sunny and 98. Finally on Monday, the high comes back down to 94 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be sunny and 92.