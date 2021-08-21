T-Showers Return to Keep the Franklin Mountains Looking Green; A Hot, Dry Workweek — Your 9-Day Forecast

Have you ever seen the Franklin Mountains so green? All the trees, grass, and plants look so good. That’s because at the airport (which does not account for areas that received a lot more rainfall), we have received 10.23 inches since January 1!! Normal rainfall should be only 5.05 inches. We’ll have a chance of storms tonight and tomorrow night to keep the mountains green. Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy early with hit-or-miss area t-showers. Some storms may produce brief, locally heavy rainfall. By late evening, expect all the storms to clear up. The low will be 72, and the SE winds will range from 5-10 mph.

FORECAST: Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy by afternoon with a round of late day t-showers. These hit-or-miss storms may produce brief, locally heavy rainfall. Sunday’s high will be 93, and the SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Monday, we return to stable and dry with partly cloudy skies. Up the Gila and Sacramento Mountains of New Mexico, we’ll see t-showers; but most of the Borderland will be quiet. Monday’s high: 95. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 96. The mostly sunny days continue Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 90s. The weekend will be partly cloudy until Sunday, when we’ll see a slight chance of isolated t-storms. Expect a high of 88 with scattered showers on Monday.