T-Showers Overnight; Back to the 90s Thursday; Gusty & Dusty Saturday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Our only chance for t-showers and rain for the next nine days happens tonight. The t-storm pictured was captured by Penny Duncklee in Las Cruces. By tomorrow afternoon, the chance of storms fades as the big low-pressure systems moves away.

Here’s your forecast…

TUESDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers in the evening and overnight hours. East El Paso County has only a slight chance of storms, with much better rain chances in central and west El Paso, Las Cruces, Deming, and southwestern New Mexico. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 61.

FORECAST: Wednesday will start out with possible pre-dawn/early A.M. t-showers but turn partly cloudy for the afternoon. The winds will shift SW at 5-20 mph, and the high will climb to 87. Thursday will be sunny and 90 with warm and dry SW winds. High pressure continues to build for the weekend. Friday will be sunny and 92 with hot afternoon breezes. On Saturday, the hot, gusty winds drive the high up to 94 before a cold front comes in on Sunday. Expect a dusty haze by late Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be sunny with cooler winds and a high of 80. Monday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 85. The powerful, gusty winds and a dusty haze return on Tuesday. Wind gusts could exceed 50 mph on Tuesday, driving the high up to 89. Another cold front sweeps in on Wednesday with sunshine and a high of only 74.