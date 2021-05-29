T-Showers for One Side of Town Tomorrow; Windy Memorial Day; Stormy Workweek — Your 9-Day Forecast

The dividing line of instability is literally the Franklin Mountains tomorrow. West: partly cloudy. East: t-showers.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the warm, steady south breezes will range from 10-20 mph. The low will be 68.

FORECAST: Sunday will feel a lot more muggy in the afternoon thanks to additional humidity. Expect afternoon clouds as we warm up to 94. If you live east of the Franklin Mountains, expect a chance of widely scattered showers and t-showers. The south-SE winds will range from 10-20 mph. Memorial Day Monday will be mostly sunny but a bit windy in the afternoon with a high of 93. The west winds will range from 10-30 mph. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered t-showers and a high of 90. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few drops here and there. Wednesday’s high: 93. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 92 with widely scattered late day t-showers. Friday will be partly cloudy with late day t-showers and a high of 91. Saturday will be 92 with more scattered late day t-showers.