T-Showers for One Side of Town Tomorrow; Windy Memorial Day; Stormy Workweek — Your 9-Day Forecast

Weather

The dividing line of instability is literally the Franklin Mountains tomorrow. West: partly cloudy. East: t-showers.

SATURDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be clear, and the warm, steady south breezes will range from 10-20 mph.  The low will be 68.
FORECAST:  Sunday will feel a lot more muggy in the afternoon thanks to additional humidity.  Expect afternoon clouds as we warm up to 94.  If you live east of the Franklin Mountains, expect a chance of widely scattered showers and t-showers.  The south-SE winds will range from 10-20 mph. Memorial Day Monday will be mostly sunny but a bit windy in the afternoon with a high of 93.  The west winds will range from 10-30 mph.  Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered t-showers and a high of 90.  Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few drops here and there.  Wednesday’s high:  93.  Thursday will be partly cloudy and 92 with widely scattered late day t-showers.  Friday will be partly cloudy with late day t-showers and a high of 91.  Saturday will be 92 with more scattered late day t-showers.

