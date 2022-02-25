Does it feel like a very long winter to you? It does to me. Well, shake off those winter blues Saturday in the sunshine and find a reason to “play” in the yard. It could be weeding. February is a critical month to get control of the weeds in the lawn. It could be pruning. If you’re going to prune your trees or roses this year, you should do it now before we warm up and the trees and roses start to bud. It could be checking and timing your sprinklers (pic below). Or forget the yard, and take the kids to the zoo. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be mostly cloudy much of the night. Those clouds will begin to clear away overnight. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 35.

FORECAST: Saturday will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and warm breezes. The SW-west winds will range from 5-20 mph with occasional gusts on the east slopes. Saturday’s high: 68. On Sunday, a very mild cool front moves in dropping the high to 64. The west side will experience a few gusts at times, but the skies will be sunny. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy but warmer with a high of 69. Winds will be breezy from the SW on Monday. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 72. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 75. On Thursday, the gusty winds pick up as a low-pressure system comes through. The skies will turn mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few rain showers that evening. Thursday’s high: 79. Friday will be sunny with gusty winds and even a dusty haze late day. Friday’s high: 76.