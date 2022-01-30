It’s back to school Monday, and the weather could not be better with sunshine and a high of 66. Many have told me, however, that we have not had at least one good snowfall this winter. That snow day is Thursday. I believe we’ll have enough snow to accumulate 1 to 3 inches with the potential for heavy snowfall in the mountains of New Mexico. (Picture below courtesy Steve Lama.) Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of some passing raindrops here and there… nothing major. The NW winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 32. Skies will clear past 11 PM.

FORECAST: Monday will be sunny with warmer breezes and a high of 66. The west winds will be breezy at 10-25 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and windy by evening. Tuesday’s high: 65. On Wednesday, an upper-level wave moves over producing rain. The winds will be moderately gusty. Wednesday’s high: 56. On Thursday, cold air mixes down from the north that morning shifting the rain over to snow. Above 6,000 feet, we could see significant accumulation. Thursday’s high: 37. On Friday, the skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but the cold air hangs around for a high of 39. On Saturday, the warmer winds and sunshine pop us back up to 50. Another cold front blows in on Sunday, and though the skies will be partly cloudy, the high will only be 44. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few light rain showers and a high of 49.