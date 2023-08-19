It was a beautiful, sunny day for driving around in a 2023 Corvette Stingray. Oliver the dog helped me drive, but we were very careful! Just kidding, I attended a “Clear the Shelters” event at RightDrive at Lee Trevino and Trawood. Remember, all month you can adopt a pet free of charge through El Paso Animal Services. If after you adopt a pet you want to drive it around in a fast convertible, well, that’s your call! Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear, and the winds will be a bit gusty at times, especially on the west slopes of the mountains. The SE winds will range from 10-25 mph, and the low will drop to 77.

FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high of 101. The SE winds will pick up in the afternoon and gust to near 30 mph. This will mean stronger gusts on the west slopes of the mountains. Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 99. We’ll see a few isolated area t-storms late Monday. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated evening t-storms. Tuesday’s high: 96. On Wednesday, we are in for a cloudy and cooler day with a high of 89. Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers with the potential for brief, heavy rainfall. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 93. The chance of rain downgrades to isolated evening t-storms. Friday will be mostly sunny and 98.