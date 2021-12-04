Sunny & 70s Sunday; Cool Front Monday; Strong, Gusty Winds & Freeze by the End of the Week — Your 9-Day Forecast

It’s just a little bit difficult to get in the “Christmas spirit” when it’s sunny and 73, which is the forecast for Sunday. In the picture below by Penny Duncklee, the warm red and orange colors feel like early Fall. To add to the weather confusion, we have some very, very windy days ahead by the end of the week… just in case you’d like to feel like Spring. Then, on Saturday, oh yes, a winter-like feel! Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will remain mostly cloudy through the night. These clouds will keep the low at 41. The winds will be variable at calm to 10 mph.

FORECAST: Sunday will be beautifully sunny and a little breezy in the afternoon. Sunday’s high: 73. The west-NW winds will range from 10-25 mph by late afternoon. On Monday, cooler winds move in dropping the high to 66. Monday will also be sunny. On Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies with a high of 68. The NW winds will gust to near 25 mph. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 70 and moderate winds. Thursday will be sunny but gusty with a high of 70. The strongest winds of the week will come in on Friday and Saturday. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 67. A significant cold front moves in Saturday dropping the high to 57. Our first significant freeze will be Sunday morning.