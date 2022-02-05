The temperatures may actually rise a couple degrees on Sunday, but it will feel colder tomorrow afternoon thanks to moderate winds. These winds come in from the northeast, so the west side will have stronger gusts. If you want to go to the park, Arlington Park in Northeast El Paso (pic below) may be a good choice for Sunday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be light. That means another very cold night with a low of 23 at the airport, 18 in the valley. The NW winds will range from calm to 10 mph.

FORECAST: Sunday will be sunny and chilly with moderate winds in the afternoon. The NE winds will pick up and gust to near 30 mph with stronger gusts on the west slopes. Sunday’s high: 49. Monday will be partly cloudy early in the morning with chilly winds, sunny in the afternoon. Monday’s high: 51. On Tuesday, enjoy sunshine and a high of 60. Wednesday will be sunny and 64. On Thursday, a cold front blows in with partly cloudy skies and a high of 51.