My own Aunt Patsy, who lives in Alamogordo, was saying just last week how much she’d love to have at least one good snowfall. Well, her prayers may be answered Thursday because (at this point) I see an excellent alignment for snow that will measure. Tomorrow, we start out sunny and turn cloudy. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear. The NE winds will range from calm to 10 mph, and the low will drop to 29 at the airport, 25 in the valley.

FORECAST: Sunday will start out with sunshine. Slowly though the day, the clouds will thicken as a low-pressure system moves over the Borderland. We could even see a few raindrops here and there… nothing major. The mountains of southern New Mexico could see a few snow flurries. Sunday’s high will be 57, and the NW winds will range from 5-20 mph. On Monday, the skies turn sunny again as we warm back up to 64. The west winds will be breezy at 10-25 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and windy at times. Tuesday’s high: 66. On Wednesday, an upper level wave moves over producing rain. Wednesday’s high: 56. On Thursday, cold air mixes down from the north shifting the rain over to snow in the morning. Above 6,000 feet could see significant accumulation. Thursday’s high: 38. Expect a continued chance of snow and a wintry mix on Friday with a high of 50. Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer at 50.