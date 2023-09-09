We just keep adding to the “Miser Meter.” As of today, we’ve had 68 days at 100 or hotter; 33 days at 105 or hotter; 3 days at 110 or hotter. We’re likely to make it 69 days on Sunday. The good news is that a cold front moves in on Tuesday, and we are in for a much cooler week. Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT:  The skies will be partly cloudy with isolated area t-showers early in the evening.  The variable winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 73.  Skies will clear overnight.

FORECAST:  Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated or pinpoint showers popping up in the afternoon heat.  Sunday’s high:  102.  The south winds will range from 5-15 mph.  Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 96.  Expect a chance of showers Monday evening.  Tuesday will be significantly cooler as a cold front pushes in.  With a high of 86, expect widely scattered showers and t-showers with NE winds.  Wednesday will be partly cloudy with evening t-showers and a high of 90.