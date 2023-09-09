We just keep adding to the “Miser Meter.” As of today, we’ve had 68 days at 100 or hotter; 33 days at 105 or hotter; 3 days at 110 or hotter. We’re likely to make it 69 days on Sunday. The good news is that a cold front moves in on Tuesday, and we are in for a much cooler week. Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with isolated area t-showers early in the evening. The variable winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 73. Skies will clear overnight.

FORECAST: Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated or pinpoint showers popping up in the afternoon heat. Sunday’s high: 102. The south winds will range from 5-15 mph. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 96. Expect a chance of showers Monday evening. Tuesday will be significantly cooler as a cold front pushes in. With a high of 86, expect widely scattered showers and t-showers with NE winds. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with evening t-showers and a high of 90.