Summer is officially here! Do you measure seasons like astronomers or meteorologists?

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Monday, June 21, marks the first day of summer. Well, not for everyone astronomically speaking.

“Everyone is aware of the four seasons but the four seasons are classified a little differently for those of us in the meteorological world,” said Jason Laney, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

This means meteorologists and forecasters don’t follow the astronomical seasons, instead they start each season at the first of every three months.

“The big reason is for record keeping,” said Laney. “Because if you ask me how many days it was below freezing on Christmas day I could tell you because its on the same day, but if you ask me that same question about Thanksgiving, things would get complicated because it doesn’t land on the same day every year”.

This means weather experts measure seasons like so:

Winter– December, January, February; Spring– March April, May, Summer– June, July, August; Fall – September, October, November.

Another reason it’s measured that way is because of our leap years. Laney said it doesn’t take 365 days to go around the sun, but 365 and a quarter of days.

“We try to keep our records and say the summer was this hot this year and the fall was this cool this year, and if we went with those calendar dates things would get very complicated because the dates are never the same,” explained Laney.

