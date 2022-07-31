Yes, it’s back to school tomorrow for many students, and it will be the hottest day of the week with a high of 102!! Oh, boy! For me, tomorrow is the first time in 13 years that I am not taking one of my kids to the first day of class at EPISD. For nostalgia, I posted a “first day of school” picture below from 2013, when they were going into 4th, 7th, and 8th grades. Ah, how the years go, so love on those kids.

Now, back to that heat. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: We’ll see one or two isolated t-showers in the area tonight… not a great chance for widespread rain. This evening, those isolated cells will clear away to clear skies and light winds. The low will drop to 75, and the SE winds will range from 5-15 mph.

FORECAST: High pressure is now the dominant feature once again over the Borderland. Monday will be very hot with a high of 102. The skies will be mostly sunny, and we should be storm-free. We may see some distant lightning on Monday night, but the chance of storms is nearly zero. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Tuesday, the high will be 100 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night will bring a slight chance of late day t-storms. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 99 with widely scattered t-showers in the evening. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 97 and isolated evening t-showers. Friday will again touch 100 with a last surge of high pressure. There’s only a slight chance of late day storms on Friday. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 97 with potentially strong t-showers that evening. Sunday will be partly cloudy and 94 with only a slight chance of area showers.