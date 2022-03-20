Welcome to Spring! It officially began at 9:33 this morning. The warm, gusty winds were more than appropriate to welcome the season. The official high today: 83!! Everything changes tomorrow with much stronger, colder winds. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: The winds will be gusty tonight, near 50 mph at the airport. Expect an increase in clouds as a powerful low-pressure system approaches. The SW winds will range from 15-50 mph.

FORECAST: A Wind Advisory is posted for Monday from 11 AM to 6 PM. A powerful low-pressure system pushes through causing west winds to gust to near 60 mph. In addition to areas of blowing dust, we should also expect rain showers as the cold front drops the high to 61. The mountains of southern New Mexico will see a mix of rain and snow. Tuesday will be much nicer with partly cloudy skies, lighter, cooler winds, and a high of 59. Wednesday will bring gusty, chilly winds in the morning but then warm up to 61 in the afternoon. We have a slight chance of a few raindrops on Wednesday. Thursday will be sunny and 74. Friday will be sunny and 82. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 80 with occasional gusts. Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy in the afternoon, and 85. Monday will be sunny, windy, and 88.