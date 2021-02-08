Strong winter system pummel the northeast with snow while El Paso prays for more rain

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Freezing temperatures, strong winds and snowstorms continue to leave the northeastern part of the country with harsh winter conditions.

That’s a much different take from what the Borderland has seen for the start of the month of February.

“It’s freezing, yeah, it’s freezing — it’s way too cold,” pleaded a Northeasterner.

“Let’s check on each other, let’s take care of each other — when we do that, we increase the safety within all our community,” announced a Chicago city official, urging the communities to seek helpful tips on keeping warm.

Although the weekend storm that brought most of the harsh conditions has passed, the pummeling winter conditions aren’t over as models are showing for a second storm to head in their direction by the end of the week.

“It’s a full-on blizzard,” exclaimed one driver in Iowa.

“The coldest Chicago has seen since January of 2019,” Chicago city Official explained.

The Borderland is seeing different conditions with near-record highs for the month of February and drier conditions looking into the future.

“As we head deeper into February, March, April and May. well those are usually the driest months of the year,” said Jason Laney, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Laney explained that while the Southwest continues to suffer the effects of La Nina, the Northeast is seeing vastly different conditions, with harsh artic air keeping shovels in the hands of New Yorkers.

“As long as the snows coming down, we’re working,” one New Yorker shoveling snow told NBC.

And the Borderland continues to pray for rain in an exceptional drought.

“We need rainfall and plenty of it — now we can get a good rain one day, the next coming months but that won’t be enough to make up the deficit,” Laney explained.

