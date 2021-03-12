FRIDAY NIGHT: The skies will be mostly cloudy. The SW winds will range from 10-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph east of the mountains. The low will be 46.
FORECAST: KTSM 9 News has issued a Weather Authority Alert for Saturday. A powerful cold front will sweep through the Borderland. West winds will gust to near 50 mph, causing areas of blowing dust. The high will only be 58 and will feel colder in the wind at times. The Mountains of the Gila Wilderness and Sacramento Mountains have a chance of light snow, but the lower elevations should stay dry and windy. Don’t forget to turn clocks forward one hour when you go to bed Saturday night. On Sunday, the gusty winds return… from the W-SW at 15-50 mph. Though the skies will be sunny, we’ll see a dusty haze by afternoon. Sunday’s high: 63. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with much lighter winds and a high of 71. Tuesday will be sunny with strong, gusty winds and blowing dust. Tuesday’s high: 78.
Strong Winds with Cold Front Saturday; Even Stronger Winds and Dust Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
