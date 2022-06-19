KTSM has issued a Weather Authority Alert due to the threat of heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours. A Flood Advisory is posted for Central East El Paso County until 8 PM. Over 1.5 inches of rain has fallen near Montana and Loop 375 with heavy rain bands stretching into the Northeast as well as Montana Vista. I warned dads last weekend that today would be particularly stormy, so Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers! Your gift might be rain and a lot of it. In classic monsoon pattern, high pressure over the Midwest is pulling significant moisture up from Mexico. Expect the t-showers tonight and tomorrow to be potentially strong and bring heavy rainfall. Remember: Do NOT drive into flooded roadways. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers with the potential for brief, heavy rainfall. Some storms may become strong with the additional threat of strong gusts and small hail. The SE winds will range from 10-20 mph, and the low will be 69. The t-showers will taper off late evening.

FORECAST: A Flash Flood Watch is posted for the Borderland beginning Monday at noon through Tuesday evening. A significant increase in moisture from Mexico could cause stronger t-showers and heavier rainfall. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and t-showers. Some storms may reach severe limits with the threat of heavy rainfall. Monday’s high will be 90, and the SE winds will range from 10-20 mph. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 88. Expect more scattered showers and t-showers with the continued threat of heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, the moisture slowly begins to move to the west. We’ll see morning clouds and leftover showers from Tuesday night, but we should be only partly cloudy by Wednesday evening. Wednesday’s high: 95. Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry with a high of 98. Friday will be sunny and 99. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 100. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 94.