It’s been a stormy afternoon in Dona Ana County with strong t-showers and heavy rainfall. It’s been quiet most of the afternoon in the El Paso area, but that could easily chance during the evening. The atmosphere is very unstable, and t-showers could develop late into the evening. Many thanks to Weather Watcher Ruben Morales who captured these storms on the road to Deming. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers. Some storms may produce brief, heavy rainfall. The storms will start to taper off late evening. The low will drop to 72, and the SW winds will range from 5-15 mph.

FORECAST: Sunday will start out sunny but end up partly cloudy with only the slightest chance of a stray area t-storms. The best chance for a stray storm will be far east El Paso County. Sunday’s high will climb to 96, and the west winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Monday, we get hotter with the threat of strong t-showers. With a high of 97, expect widely scattered showers and t-showers that could become strong and produce brief, heavy rainfall. The variable winds will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 90 and scattered t-showers. Wednesday will be a cloud, muggy day with a high of 84. Expect widely scattered t-showers. Thursday will bring mostly cloudy skies, scattered t-showers, the threat of brief, heavy rain, and a high of 83. Friday will be cloudy with scattered t-showers and a high of only 79. We’ll face a heavy rain threat on Friday.