It’s been a stormy afternoon in Dona Ana County with strong t-showers and heavy rainfall. It’s been quiet most of the afternoon in the El Paso area, but that could easily chance during the evening. The atmosphere is very unstable, and t-showers could develop late into the evening. Many thanks to Weather Watcher Ruben Morales who captured these storms on the road to Deming. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers.  Some storms may produce brief, heavy rainfall.  The storms will start to taper off late evening.  The low will drop to 72, and the SW winds will range from 5-15 mph.
FORECAST:  Sunday will start out sunny but end up partly cloudy with only the slightest chance of a stray area t-storms.  The best chance for a stray storm will be far east El Paso County.  Sunday’s high will climb to 96, and the west winds will range from 5-15 mph.  On Monday, we get hotter with the threat of strong t-showers.  With a high of 97, expect widely scattered showers and t-showers that could become strong and produce brief, heavy rainfall.  The variable winds will range from 5-15 mph.  Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 90 and scattered t-showers.  Wednesday will be a cloud, muggy day with a high of 84.  Expect widely scattered t-showers.  Thursday will bring mostly cloudy skies, scattered t-showers, the threat of brief, heavy rain, and a high of 83.  Friday will be cloudy with scattered t-showers and a high of only 79.  We’ll face a heavy rain threat on Friday.