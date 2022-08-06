Do you love the garden center as much as I do? (Pic below.) I don’t even care if it’s hot. Today was our 7th triple-digit day in a row with a high of 100! Tomorrow, the high will be 98! You may want to plant some flowers before Sunday evening because the chance of evening storms returns, and your flowers could get a little rain. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: We’ll see a few clouds early in the evening with some distant lightning possible to the west of El Paso, but otherwise enjoy a clear and quiet night. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 73.

FORECAST: Sunday will start out clear but end up partly cloudy with late day t-showers. The high will climb to 98, giving us a little relief from the 100-degree heat. The SE winds will range from 5-20 mph. On Monday, look for partly cloudy skies with isolated late day t-showers. Monday’s high: 97. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 98 with a slight chance of a stray or isolated evening storm. On Wednesday, high pressure builds back quickly over the Borderland raising temperatures back to the triple-digits. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 100 with a slight chance of a stray storm. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 101 with a slight chance of a stray storm. Starting Friday, the storm chances disappear as the heat settles in. Friday will be mostly sunny and 100. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 101.