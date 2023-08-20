What in the world is “splooting,” you may wonder. Look at the squirrel. When an animal is very hot and needs to cool down, it “sploots,” or lies down with its back legs stretched way out. It’s been such a hot summer that there is no shortage of splooting at the El Paso Zoo. A little relief from the heat is coming Wednesday, so your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy early in the evening with clear skies overnight. The SE winds will range from 10-30 mph with stronger gusts on the west slopes of the mountains. The low will be 78.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 99. Expect the clouds to build up in the afternoon with isolated evening t-storms. The SE winds will range from 10-20 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with scattered evening t-showers. Some of the storms on Tuesday evening may become strong with brief, heavy rain. Tuesday’s high: 96. On Wednesday, we are in for a cloudy and cooler day with a high of 89. Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers with the potential for brief, heavy rainfall. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 94. The chance of rain downgrades to isolated evening t-storms on Thursday. Friday will be mostly sunny and 99. Saturday will be sunny and 100.