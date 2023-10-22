My friends, it’s time for the football on KTSM. Your news team always predicts the winner of tonight’s game, and tonight, Karla and I chose the Sun Fish. Only, Sam corrected us that the symbol is NOT a Sun Fish, but rather the Miami Dolphins. Sam predicts the Eagles will win. We shall see!! One thing for sure is a big cool down on Tuesday. Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy early but turn clear overnight. The SW winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will drop to a cooler 59.

FORECAST: Monday will start out sunny but turn mostly cloudy late in the day. By late evening, we’ll have a chance of isolate area showers/t-storms. Monday’s high will be 85 with south-SW winds at 5-15 mph. On Tuesday, prepare for a major change in the weather. A powerful low-pressure system sweeps through the Borderland. Expect scattered showers and t-showers and a high of only 70. Most of the day shall be in the 60s, so plan for a jacket on Tuesday. Wednesday will start out with cloudy skies but turn mostly sunny by afternoon with a high of 73. Thursday will be sunny and 81. Friday will be sunny, windy, and 85. Saturday will be sunny and 88.