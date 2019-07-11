Storm system slammed the El Paso area Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rain and hail slammed the Sun City Thursday afternoon.

The atmosphere was rather saturated and there was plenty of energy to spark off a strong storm, we just needed a trigger to get these storms going and we got it.

The rain came down around 2 p.m. in West and Northeast El Paso, then M&M sized hail formed over parts of Northeast and West El Paso.

Small hail fell over Top Golf in West El Paso Thursday afternoon.

Video by: Weather Watcher Samuel Horstman

A flood advisory was also issued for West and Central El Paso, as well as Sunland Park and Fort Bliss at around 3:50 pm.

This would mean excessive runoff from heavy rainfall could cause flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses.

Northeast El Paso had gotten slammed with quite a bit of rainfall and this was what the man-made arroyo that divides Diana in Northeast El Paso looked like Thursday afternoon.

This Arroyo is usually dry throughout much of the year.

-Video by: Certified Weather Watcher Alberto Ortiz

We are expecting to see additional rainfall over the area, which could cause minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Remember, most flood deaths happen in cars/trucks/SUV’s.

Lightning was also reported all afternoon long, and people are encouraged to go indoors when thunder roars. Remember lightning can hit up to 10 miles from its original storm.

This system will continue to stick with us throughout the evening hours. Rain chances will continue to stay in the forecast Thursday night into the weekend.

Rain and small hail on Mesa Hills Thursday afternoon.

-Video by: Certified Weather Watcher Eddie Corral



A KTSM 9 News Weather Authority Alert is issued whenever a severe weather event is expected which could disrupt and impact Borderland residents. Details on how to take action, timing of the weather event and the areas affected will be provided every time an alert is issued.