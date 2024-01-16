Westside residents endured some strong, gusty winds overnight last night as the cold front pushed in from the east. The low at the airport was 21. Those chilly winds were still hanging around this morning, so one young man (5 year old Roman Kinsey) decided to make the most of the gusts by flying his shark kite. So just remember that the next time you’re shivering in the cold!! Go fly a kite!! Your warmer forecast is below…

TONIGHT: Unlike last night, the winds will be light and variable at 5-10 mph. The skies will be mostly clear, and the low will drop to 28 at the airport, 24 in the valley.

FORECAST: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with just a few high, thin clouds. The winds shift to SW at 10-30 mph, warming us back up. Wednesday’s high: 65. Thursday will be sunny and moderately windy with a high of 70. The west winds will pick up and gust to near 35 mph with stronger gusts on the east slopes. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 59. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 55. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 58. Monday will be cloudy with a little light rain here and there and a high of 57. Tuesday will be overcast with chilly winds and light rain. Tuesday’s high: 50.