SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be breezy, out of the SW at 5-15 mph. The low will be 43.
FORECAST: Monday will be sunny day with a high of 73. The SW winds will range from 10-25 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 73. On Wednesday, the winds pick up in the afternoon, gusting to near 30 mph. The skies will turn partly cloudy with a high of 69. Thursday will be sunny with a high of 66. Friday will be partly cloudy with gusty afternoon winds and a high of 70. On Saturday, a cold front moves in with cloudy skies and a chance of rain showers. Saturday’s high: 59. Sunday will be cloudy with much colder winds and a high of 48. Late Sunday, even colder air will blow in and mix some of the rain showers over to light snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday will be partly cloudy and 50.
Spring-Like 70s to Start Week, Weekend Cold Front with a Chance of Snow? Your 9-Day Forecast
SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be breezy, out of the SW at 5-15 mph. The low will be 43.