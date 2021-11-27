Some Areas Freeze Tonight; Warmer Sunday; Back to the 70s! — Your 9-Day Forecast

My goodness, today was a really cool weather day with morning clouds and rain and then a sunny afternoon. As the sun came out, the colors of the trees just popped, and the air was so fresh and clean. Officially, El Paso received .26 inches today, bring the total for the year to 11.44 inches. Remember, normal this time of year is only 8.11 inches. Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be crystal clear. Combined with light winds, we are in for a very chilly night with a low of 34 at the airport, 31 in the valley. The variable winds will range from calm to 10 mph.

FORECAST: After a cold, clear morning, Sunday will be an exceptionally beautiful Fall day with sunshine and a high of 68. The winds shift back around to south-SE at 5-10 mph. Monday will be sunny and 71 with light and dry west breezes. Tuesday will be sunny and 72 as a high-pressure zone settles in over the western states. Wednesday will also be sunny and 72. On Thursday, look for partly cloudy skies and a breezy afternoon. Thursday’s high: 71. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and slightly cooler at 68. On Saturday, the warm, moderately gusty winds pick up and gust to near 35 mph. Saturday’s high: 72. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and 65.