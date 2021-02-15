Snowmen Aren’t Happy with Tuesday’s Warm Up; Wintry Mix Possible Wednesday Morning – Your 9-Day Forecast

How many kids (and adults) made snowmen on Valentine’s Day? We did. He did not look too happy when the sun popped out Monday afternoon. He really won’t like this forecast.
MONDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy overnight. We will not be as cold with a low of 28. The SW winds will range from 5-10 mph.
FORECAST: Tuesday will be partly cloudy and will become quite windy by afternoon. The west winds will pick up and gust to near 35 mph. This will drive the high up to 55. Late Tuesday evening, expect rain showers to move in with an advancing cold front. On Wednesday morning, we have a slight chance of a wintry mix of rain/flurries. It will be brief if at all. Wednesday’s high will be a cooler 47* thanks to cool, gusty winds from the NW at 10-35 mph. Thursday will be sunny and 52. Friday will be sunny and 67. Saturday will be sunny with warm, gusty winds in the afternoon and a high of 73. Sunday will be breezy, sunny, and cooler as a mild cold front blows in. Sunday’s high: 64. Monday will be sunny and 69.