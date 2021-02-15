Snowmen Aren’t Happy with Tuesday’s Warm Up; Wintry Mix Possible Wednesday Morning – Your 9-Day Forecast

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- As the borderland continues to defrost, El Paso Electric (EPE) said there were fewer El Pasoans who dealt with power outages due to the freeze compared to other Texas cities.

Many El Pasoans remember the freeze that hit El Paso 10 years ago, which was a much different situation when it comes to electricity. EPE said this time around, it was more prepared and had more resources to minimize the impact of the winter storm.

"I think one of the lessons from the freeze 10 years ago was to have more preparedness. Obviously an eye for new generation that would be able to withstand this type of crisis and sustain extreme weather," Eddie Gutierrez, spokesperson with El Paso Electric said.

After taking notes from 2011, EPE said it was well prepared in response to this year's February winter storm by having extra crews on standby, better anti-freeze protection, and new generation.

"Yesterday for example, only 875 customers were impacted by an outage of less than 5 minutes. We had less than 3,000 people that were impacted between today and this morning. This morning I saw as little as 12 customers," Gutierrez mentioned.

Other cities in Texas were not so lucky. One Houstonian who is from El Paso said she woke up with no electricity at 7 a.m. and her thermostat sat at 56 degrees for multiple hours.