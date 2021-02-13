Snow for your Valentine? Winter Storm Watch starts tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Winter Storm Watch is posted for eastern El Paso, eastern Dona Ana, Otero and Hudspeth counties starting late Saturday night through late Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Culberson County.

Early Sunday morning, rain showers will mix over to snow as cold gusts move in.

Heavy snow is expected over the Sacramento Mountains with 6 to 12 inches, 5 to 8 inches over the Black Range and 3 to 6 inches over Hudspeth County and the Otero Mesa.

Even El Paso County could see a couple of inches, especially on the far east side of the county.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.