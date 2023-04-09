I certainly hope you had a blessed, wonderful Easter Sunday. Not having gusty winds was a real treat. Karla Draksler went to the El Paso Municipal Rose Garden and shares this collage of her favorite blooms…

As for the Bettes Family, the Easter Bunny paid us a visit. Sure, my kids are all adults now, so the Bunny made the hunt more challenging.

Gas Money for the College Kids from the Easter Bunny

Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear overnight, and the winds will be light and variable at calm to 10 mph. The low will drop to 52 at the airport, 48 in the valley.

FORECAST: Monday will start out sunny but turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. The winds shift direction, coming in from the SE at 10-20 mph. West siders will experience breezy to windy conditions at times. We’ll also feel a slight bit of humidity in the air. Monday’s high: 84. Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 86. Expect warm breezes in the afternoon. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with warm breezes to 25 mph. Wednesday’s high will be 90. Thursday will be mostly sunny with gusty winds in the afternoon. Expect gusts near 55 mph and dusty haze. Thursday’s high: 87. Friday will be partly cloudy with strong winds gusting to near 60 mph. Expect blowing dust and a high of 80. Saturday will be sunny and cooler with light winds and a high of 76. Sunday will be sunny and 79.