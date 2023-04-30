My dear friends presented me with a gift today after church. It reads: “Weatherman — noun — An individual who does precise guess-work based on unreliable data provided by those of questionable knowledge.” Hmmm — thank you for my sweatshirt?? Actually it’s pretty funny, and sometimes the data is whacky, all over the board. So, yes, I’ll wear it with pride.

TONIGHT: Expect a slow increase in cloud cover overnight. The SW winds will range from 5-20 mph, breezy to windy on the east slopes. The low will be 64.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and slightly cooler with a high of 89. The SW winds will range from 10-25 mph. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated showers and mountain t-storms. Tuesday’s high: 87. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy a high of 84. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 80. We’ll have a chance of a few isolated showers here and there. Friday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 85. Saturday will be sunny and 89. Sunday will be sunny and 90. Monday will be sunny and windy with a high of 91.