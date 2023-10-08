Perfection achieved!! That’s how I would describe Sunday. We started with a cool 55 at the airport and ended in the low 80s. AND… it’s Football Sunday. Everyone knows how much I love the football, and one day I just may watch it on TV.

As always, your news team makes a prediction before the game of which team will win. Two weeks ago, I trusted our sports gurus Sam Guzman and Colin Deaver, who lead me right into a stinging defeat. This week, I predicted the 49ers because Karla did. She’s the only person in the building with a perfect record. Either way, enjoy “the football.” Your predictions and forecast are below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear overnight, and the winds will be light out of the SE at 5-10 mph. It will be another cool night with a low of 56.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 85. We’ll have a very slight chance of an isolated shower or storm in the area. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be sunny with warm breezes and a high of 89. Wednesday will be sunny and windy with a high of 92. Afternoon winds on Wednesday could exceed 45 mph, and we could see a slight haze by late afternoon. Gusty winds will hit us again on Thursday with a high of 88. Gusts could exceed 40 mph on Thursday. On Friday, a cool front blows in dropping the high to 78. Saturday will be sunny and 82 with light winds. Sunday will be sunny and 86.