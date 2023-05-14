Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms. We thought we’d share a few pictures of our moms. The first picture is of my mother taken in 1978. My father had a private pilot’s license and would fly us from Albuquerque to Alamogordo to see my grandparents on the weekend. Where do I get my sense of humor? Yes, my mother is wearing a parachute.

Next, I think Karla looks just like her mother. Your thoughts?

Finally, Sam Guzman looks as handsome as ever with his mom.

Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Tonight, The skies will be partly cloudy. Though the chance is lower than last night, we have a slight chance of an isolated area shower/t-shower. The NE winds will range from 5-20 mph, and the low will drop to 59.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with only a slight chance of isolated area showers here or there… nothing major. The mountains of southern New Mexico have the best chance for rain. The east winds will range from 10-25 mph with stronger gusts on the west slopes of the mountains, and the high will be 84. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 86. On Wednesday, the skies will be partly cloudy with a high of 90. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and 84. Friday will be partly cloudy and 88. On Saturday, expect a return of the evening t-showers with a high of 89. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 90. Monday will be mostly sunny and 93.