El Paso, TX (KTSM)— The long awaited system will continue to provide the area with mixed precipitation throughout the day. This will allow for possible snow build up until Wednesday morning.

Due to below-freezing temperatures and plenty of precipitation the Borderland is experiencing black ice on roads like Transmountain.

Temperatures will remain 30+ degrees below average with highs across the region reaching the 20s and mid to lower 30s.