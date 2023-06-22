EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the National Weather Service forecasting triple-digit temperatures for the next two weeks, the City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) continue to maintain the community’s cooling centers open.

Health and emergency officials continue working to support the community, especially senior residents, to stay as cool and find solutions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

The cooling centers provide an indoor, air-conditioned environment for residents to visit and cool down throughout the day and are a collaboration between the El Paso Office of Emergency Management, the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation, Public Libraries, and the Extreme Weather Task Force.

The following free cooling centers are available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

• Galatzan Recreation Center (650 Wallenberg)

• Marty Robbins Recreation Center (11620 Vista Del Sol)

• Valle Bajo Community Center (7380 Alameda)

• Nations Tobin Sports Center (8831 Railroad Dr)

• Chalio Acosta Sports Center (4321 Delta)

The community can also visit any of our City Public Libraries, which are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.:

• Armijo Library (620 E. 7th)

• Clardy Fox (5515 Robert Alva)

• Esperanza Moreno (12480 Pebble Hills)

• Irving Schwartz (1865 Dean Martin)

• Jose Cisneros/Cielo Vista (1300 Hawkins)

• Judge Marquez (610 N. Yarbrough)

• Memorial Park (3200 Copper)

• Richard Burges (9600 Dyer Ste. C)

• Sergio Troncoso (9321 Alameda)

• Westside (125 Belvidere)

Residents who require after-hours/overnight assistance can dial 311 to receive information about our shelter network partners.

For more information about heat safety, please visit ElPasoReady.org/Extreme-Heat