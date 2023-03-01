DEMING, New Mexico (KTSM)- The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) will be monitoring roadway conditions as high winds are expected with blowing dust.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting very strong winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 mph, and heaviest snow fall will be over the Gila & Black Range region staring Wednesday evening into Thursday, March 2.

Expected storm. Photo by NMDOT

Wednesday weather conditions. Photo by NMDOT

Roadway advisories will be posted on www.nmroads.com.

In case of approaching or being caught up in a dust storm, please follow NMDOT guidelines to help you stay safe: