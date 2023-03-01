DEMING, New Mexico (KTSM)- The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) will be monitoring roadway conditions as high winds are expected with blowing dust.
The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting very strong winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 mph, and heaviest snow fall will be over the Gila & Black Range region staring Wednesday evening into Thursday, March 2.
Roadway advisories will be posted on www.nmroads.com.
In case of approaching or being caught up in a dust storm, please follow NMDOT guidelines to help you stay safe:
- Avoid driving into or through a dust storm.
- Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway — do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.
- If you encounter a dust storm, check traffic immediately around your vehicle (front, back and to the side) and begin slowing down.
- Do not stop in the roadway; pull completely out of the travel lanes and as far onto the right shoulder as possible.
- Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from where other vehicles may travel.
- Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers.
- Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake.
- Stay in the vehicle with your seat belts buckled and wait for the storm to pass.
- Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.