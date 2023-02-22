EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A High Wind Warning is in effect up until 8pm tonight in the El Paso area, with expected sustained winds at 35-46mph, gusts up to 65mph, according to The National Weather Service.

“At El Paso Electric, the safety and well-being of our customers and employees are our top priorities. With the high wind advisory in effect by the National Weather Service, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps to ensure the reliability and safety of our energy grid.” said El Paso Electric (EPE) President and CEO, Kelly Tomblin.

Furthermore, EP Electric recommends for customers to take safety precautions during any high wind event, including securing loose outdoor items. Customers should always avoid downed power lines. Crews will be ready to respond as quickly and safely to any potential issues and outages that may arise.