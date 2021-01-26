Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– The Borderland continues to stay under a Weather Authority Alert as a system caused constant rain and snowfall overnight, causing slick roads that have lead to road closures.

Mixed precipitation is expected for the rest of the morning with a second round of activity in the early afternoon hours.

Slick roads have stretched from Deming to far east El Paso near Horizon. The system will continue to move east increasing the amount of area effected.

Along with wet conditions, cold temperatures are expected with highs nearing the upper 40s in most areas.

The feel like temperature should be much cooler than the air temperatures this is due to the wind chill factor as wind speeds expected to increase into the day.

Strong winds are expected during the day time hours reaching 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

The National Weather Service has predicted that the Borderland could see up to an inch of snowfall across the area.

Calmer conditions will return to the forecast Wednesday into Thursday with jump in temperatures reaching the 60s by the end of the week.

An upper weak disturbance will provide the Borderland with slight rain chances Friday night into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s for the end of the weekend into the week with the hottest day being Tuesday with temperatures reaching 70 degrees.