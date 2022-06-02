A Severe T-Storm Warning is posted for El Paso County until 7 PM. A severe storm is producing winds in excess of 60 mph, quarter size hail, and heavy rainfall. Do not drive into flooded roadways. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  Weather Authority Alert:  Excessive humidity plus high instability will give us the chance of potentially strong t-showers late into the night.  Some storms may become strong and produce brief, locally heavy rainfall.  Occasional gusts may be strong and abrupt.  The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 65.
FORECAST:   Friday will be partly cloudy but will feel much drier by the afternoon.  The SW winds will range from 5-20 mph and push all the late day t-storms east of El Paso County.  Friday’s high:  97.  Saturday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 99.  Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and a high of 100.  Monday will be sunny and 101.  Tuesday will be sunny, breezy, and 102.  High pressure will reach a maximum on Wednesday raising the high to 105.  On Thursday, expect a high of 102 with scattered late-day t-storms.  Friday will be partly cloudy and 103 with a slight chance of late-day t-storms.